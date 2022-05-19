Heat, humidity headed for Michigan on Friday, bringing threat of severe storms

The Detroit News

A warm front expected to move across Michigan on Friday will bring higher temperatures and humidity, until a trailing cold front later brings the threat of thunderstorms and severe weather.

An initial chance for storms arrives in southeast Michigan by Friday afternoon, as temperatures are expected to climb into the mid- to upper 80s.

"Forecast remains ripe with uncertainty," the National Weather Service says, "but organized cells and/or clusters of thunderstorms can develop in this environment one way or another Friday afternoon and/or evening.

"The primary threat with thunderstorms will be heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and large hail."

The severe weather chance is slightly higher in west and mid-Michigan into the northern regions of the Lower Peninsula, where "straight line winds would be the main threat," the weather agency says.

The severe threat diminishes overnight Friday, but storm chances remain, according to the weather service, and rain, which could be heavy at times, will persist for much of Saturday.

Sunday is likely to start off cloudy and cooler, but will clear, with Monday mostly sunny and temperatures in the upper 60s.