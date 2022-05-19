Lansing police arrest suspect accused of hiding stolen rifle in playground equipment

Lansing — A 19-year-old man accused of walking through a neighborhood with two stolen rifles has been arrested, officers said.

A resident saw the man and called police.

As officers arrived, the man tried to hide the weapons, they said.

Police used a canine unit to find the rifles, one of which was hidden on playground equipment in a park, officials said.

"Who knows what he was planning to do with these rifles," police said in a Facebook post. "Glad we didn’t have to find out."

