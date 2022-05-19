UM to spend $15 million to renovate vacant president's residence in Ann Arbor

The oldest University of Michigan building, the President's House, will undergo a $15 million renovation while it is unoccupied.

The residence that serves as the home of the university president has been unoccupied since former UM President Mark Schlissel moved out earlier this year. The regents fired him for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. UM is currently searching for a new president.

The board of regents approved the spending Thursday.

The President's House, built in 1840 at 4,800 square feet, had four significant additions between 1864 and 1933, and increased in size to 14,000 square feet.

Upcoming renovations will include upgrading the first floor of the home to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. While the home is the residence for the president, the first floor is at times open to the public and serves as a space for 70 public events annually, Geoff Chatas, executive vice president and chief financial officer, told the board.

The project also will enhance events capacity as well as the functionality of the living space in the private residence, which is listed on the national and state registers of historic places. Security will be updated and renovations are expected to be completed by February 2023.

Board chair Jordan Acker thanked Regents Denise Ilitch and Sarah Hubbard for putting the project together and noted there are 40 years of deferred maintenance in the house.

"It is really the crown jewel and the oldest building on campus," said Acker.

Ilitch and Hubbard are co-chairs of the UM presidential search committee. Hubbard gave a report during the meeting and said progress is being made and they hope to identify the school's next leader by summer.

"We are still on the timeline announced earlier in the process and hope to have some good news for you soon," said Hubbard.

Regents honor Neal

The regents also approved naming UM's Randall Laboratory addition in honor Homer A. Neal. It is now the second building on campus named for an African American. Neal was an experimental particle physicist who served as UM's vice president for research from 1993-96 and as interim university president from 1996-97. The other building on campus named after an African American is the Trotter Multicultural Center, named after William Monroe Trotter, a civil rights activist.

Speaking time shortened

At the end of the meeting, students, staff and community members who spoke Thursday had to talk faster than in previous meetings.

UM changed the board's public comment policy and cut the time that people can speak during formal board meetings from three minutes to two. They increased the number of people who can speak before the board from 15 to 18 people.

The new policy, which did not require regents' approval, became effective immediately, meaning the 18 people who signed up to speak Thursday only had two minutes when they spoke before the board, which met on the Dearborn campus.

Sally Churchill, vice president and secretary of the university, wrote in a memo that accompanied the policy is reviewed periodically, and proposed the change.

“This change gives more individuals an opportunity to address the board,” Churchill wrote.

The policy differs from Michigan's two other universities that elect board members: At Michigan State, people speaking before the trustees have three minutes each. Wayne State limits presentations to 3-5 minutes, with a total of 15 minutes for any one topic, unless extended by the board chair, according to its policy.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com