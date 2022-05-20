Michigan's budget surplus surges to $6B this year, but future growth expected to slow

Lansing — Michigan's budget surplus has grown to $6 billion for the current fiscal year, again growing after higher than expected hauls in sales, use and income tax revenue, but leaders warned Friday that the state faces a still unknown economic future.

For the current fiscal year alone, revenue is expected to be up 8.5% for a total of $31.5 billion in the state general fund and school aid fund — that's a $2.5 billion increase from the most recent January estimates, state leaders said during Friday's Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference.

But expert after expert predicted growth in revenue would slow and outside pressures such as inflation, supply chain woes and consumer behavior could accelerate or decelerate the rate of growth.

"We're trying to pinpoint a turnaround point" in terms of economic and consumer behavior factors that have been driving the increases in tax revenue, said state Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. The state should maintain a "fair sense of caution," she said.

The expected increase in revenue solidified Friday is in part responsible for driving the dueling plans for tax relief announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the GOP-led Legislature Thursday. Whitmer floated a $500 tax rebate for Michigan families, while the Legislature approved a wide ranging $2.6 billion tax relief plan hitting on income tax rate decreases, child tax credits, cuts to retirement taxes, increases to the Earned Income Tax Credit and some property tax credits.

State financial experts said they were surprised by the continued surge in not only personal withholding revenue but also sales and use tax revenue, which is trending about $2 billion above expectations.

"In April, we received more money from the sales and use tax than we have ever received for any month ever," said David Zin of the Senate Fiscal Agency.

Annual sales and use tax revenue usually brings in about $12 billion, so changes to consumer behavior would have a big impact on the money state leaders have to work with when budgeting.

Despite rising inflation, economists and state financial experts presented positive outlooks over the next couple of years, though they expect a gradual slowdown in growth in Michigan and the nation.

University of Michigan Economist Gabe Ehrlich said Michigan has recovered 7 of every 8 jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's unemployment rate has seen a corresponding decrease. He expected the state's unemployment rate to get back to pre-pandemic levels by the middle of next year.

But labor force participation is slower to follow those trends, Ehrlich said. The labor force participation rate hardly budged for a year, but ticked up to 59.8% in April, according to preliminary numbers. The increase is good news but still a percentage point or so lower than February 2020.

The state and nation have "substantially more job openings than workers to fill them," Ehrlich said. In Michigan, there are about 1.5 job openings for every unemployed worker.

"It now takes more job postings than ever to hire a single worker," Ehrlich said.

Obvious risks to all of the estimates Friday included continued supply chain woes, the rate or extent to which consumers turn from pandemic-era consumption of goods to consumption of services, and the continued risk of inflation.

Eric Gaus, senior economist with Moody's Analytics, said one of the reasons inflation is not yet affecting consumer habits is because folks saved a lot during the pandemic.

"Excess savings was actually accumulated across the board but not evenly," Gaus said. Instead, savings are concentrated among the upper incomes.

