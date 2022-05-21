Gaylord tornado death toll now at two, third person unaccounted for

The death toll from Friday's tornado in Gaylord now stands at two and a third person is missing, officials said Saturday.

At a press conference on Saturday morning, Michigan State Police public information officer Spl. Lt. Derrick Carroll said the second deceased victim was in their 70s and found at the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park after midnight on Saturday. The person was dead when found by rescue crews.

Officials also released more details about the person who was confirmed dead on Friday. That individual was also in their 70s and was found in the mobile home park.

One person remains missing.

Carroll said a preliminary search of all homes and businesses has been completed and authorities are now conducting a secondary sweep of the area.

“We're working on getting the people back to their residence so we can assess the damage, but that's still going to take some time,” he said. “We have a lot of debris to clear. We've had a lot of volunteers out with heavy equipment.”

The total number of people injured remains at 44, with many of the victims being treated at hospitals outside Gaylord after the local hospital hit capacity on Friday.

According to Carroll, the tornado touched down at the mobile home park, which sits just off the city’s main thoroughfare, M-32, on the west side of town and is next to a Hobby Lobby.

Fire department officials said trailers were overturned and on top of each of other throughout the park, and crews were still searching the area Saturday.

Carroll said that according to Consumers Energy nearly 6,600 homes were without power as of Saturday morning, representing about 34% of power energy throughout the region. Water and sewer services have not been disrupted.

Carroll said a curfew will be in place from dark until the morning.

“The power is out in downtown Gaylord,” Carroll said. “There are no streetlights and limited visibility.”

Gaylord Police Chief Frank Claeys thanked the first responders and said they displayed “truly inspiring behavior." He said it was “humbling to be apart of a family that steps up."

Claeys said the governor’s approval of an emergency declaration “will aid our efforts and help our community as it recovers.”

According to the National Weather Service, after touching down in the mobile home park, the tornado was on the ground for 26 minutes, which they said was fairly long time, but in line with the days weather conditions.

They confirmed Gaylord has no tornado sirens, something residents had observed on Friday, surprised they were only notified by cellphone alerts.

According to the state police, 11 people were taking refuge at the shelter set up at the local E-Free Church, but most people impacted were able to stay with family in the area.

The tornado damage in Gaylord was severe but sporadic, often differing from house to house.

A man was mowing his lawn in shorts and a hoodie like any other Saturday. Meanwhile, across the street and a few houses down, men in pickup trucks were working diligently to remove downed trees.

Power remained out Saturday, but men could be seen loading golf bags into a truck and teams were already playing on both courses on the outskirts of the resort town up north.