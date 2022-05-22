Everyone accounted for after Gaylord tornado; power restored, shelters reach out

Groups like the American Red Cross and Otsego County United Way entered their third day of feeding, sheltering and consoling victims of a rare deadly tornado that flattened portions of Gaylord last week.

On Sunday, 99% of the power was restored by early morning but cleanup of devastated portions of the northern Michigan town continued.

Folks from across the state were rallying around those in need as others were allowed to return to homes they fled Friday in the wake of the EF3 tornado, a quick moving storm with winds up to 150 mph that killed two people and injured 44.

Michigan State Police said Sunday morning they were no longer searching for survivors and that everyone was accounted for. On Tuesday, FEMA response teams will begin its assessments of the damage and what is needed for restoration.

About 6,100 utility customers in Otsego County lost power in Friday's storms, according to Jackson-based Consumers Energy. Powered was restored to 99% of residents by 7 a.m., and minor and major roads and highways reopened, Michigan State Police said.

Residents of Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park, where two people were killed in the tornado, authorities said, were allowed to return to their homes at 1:45 p.m. with ID and proof of residency.

The day remained focused on recovery efforts for the town of about 4,200 people, including inside E-Free Church, where Pastor Scott Distler held two services and helped volunteers provide three meals a day to those in need. Those who needed to could shower and launder clothing inside the church. Located east of Gaylord on M-32, the church is being used as a shelter.

The American Red Cross has been helping victims since the town emerged from the storm. Friday and Saturday night, the shelter held between eight and 12 people. On Sunday, it was sheltering four, said Alicia Dorr, a representative for the Red Cross Michigan region.

It was the first EF3 or greater in Michigan since 2012, when a twister ripped through the Dexter area. Gaylord's tornado had a path of 16.6 miles, was active for 20 minutes and had a width at one point of 200 yards, according to the weather service's Gaylord office on Saturday.

The twister ranks 16th in injuries and 21st in fatalities in Michigan since 1950, according to the weather service.

The last tornado to cause more injuries than Friday’s tornado in Gaylord was on July 2, 1997, in Highland Park when an F2 tornado injured 90 people, said Jim Keysor, a meteorologist with the weather service in Gaylord.

There have been seven total deaths in Michigan due to a tornado since 1990, Keysor said.

“Among those seven, this is only the second time in the last 32 years there have been multiple deaths from one tornado,” he said. “This is pretty rare.”

On Sunday, Distler described the mood as good but said many folks walked into the church with a look of concern and fear after what they had been through.

"The beauty was watching all people coming in for help. You could see they were fearful, tentative, almost looking ashamed," Distler said. "But you watched them leave with a smile on their face. Sometimes it takes a little bit of hope to keep you going."

The amount of supplies, from non-perishables to phone chargers to ice, provided to the church for victims was staggering, Distler said. Food trucks showed up and gave out free meals. A Gaylord mattress store that survived the tornado was giving out free mattresses to those in need, Distler said.

"It's been amazing," he said. "That is the community we live in."