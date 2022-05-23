2 arrested after teen's beating in Monroe Co. posted online, police say

Two people have been arrested in connection with the assault of a man last weekend in Monroe County that was posted on social media, Michigan State Police said Monday.

Troopers from the Monroe Post were called to the intersection of Heatherwood Trail and Wildhaven Drive at the Oakridge Estates mobile community Saturday night about an assault. They found a 19-year-old victim with injuries to his face, head and arms, investigators said in a statement.

The man was transported to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. Meanwhile, investigators learned two males and a girl had lured him to the area, according to the release.

"Once in the area, the 19-year-old male victim was assaulted by the two males as the juvenile female recorded the assault," state police said. "The assault was then posted on Snapchat."

Searching for the three at Oakridge Estates, troopers went to a home and spotted one of the alleged attackers having sex with the girl, MSP reported.

Both males were arrested and held at the Monroe County Jail.

They were expected to be arraigned on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder as well as assault and battery. One was expected to be charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the MSP Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.