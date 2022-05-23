Driver ejected, killed in I-94 crash in Washtenaw Co.; passenger hurt
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Michigan State Police are investigating a crash Monday on Interstate 94 in Washtenaw County that left one person dead and another injured.
A vehicle was headed east near Huron Street on the freeway in Ypsilanti Township around 3 p.m. when it "ran off the road into the ditch, back onto the road and then rolled," MSP said in a statement on Twitter.
The driver was ejected and died on the scene, according to the post.
A passenger was hospitalized, state police said.
Other details were not released Monday night.