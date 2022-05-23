Police identify men sought after rummaging through tornado debris in Gaylord

Gaylord — Michigan State Police said Monday they have identified one of two men seen rummaging through debris of a mobile home park damaged by Friday's tornado.

Earlier Monday, state police issued a statement asking the public for help to identify the pair.

Officials said one of the men in the photograph contacted state police to identify them shortly after authorities issued the statement. "We want to thank everyone who called to assist us," they said in an updated statement.

Troopers from the Gaylord Post were called at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the Nottingham Forest mobile home park for a report of unauthorized individuals in the area.

Officials said two men were rummaging through debris at a home in the park. The men fled into the woods on the park's south side after they were confronted.

They said one of the men is described as a younger White male, wearing a black shirt, shorts, a baseball cap with a cross, a necklace with a cross, and tattoos on his arms.

The other man is described as an older White male, wearing a blue three-quarter zip-up sweatshirt, jeans and eyeglasses and has gray hair.

Friday's tornado, an EF3 tornado with winds up to 150 mph, killed two people and injured 44.