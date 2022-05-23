Police seek tips on more people sought in Kent Co. high school graduation shooting

The Kent County Sheriff's Office on Monday released a photo of people they are seeking in connection with last week's shooting at a graduation ceremony that wounded two people.

It said investigators believe there are eight people involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information should call detectives with the sheriff's office at (616) 632-6125 or submit tips through its Evidence Submission Portal.

On Friday, officials said they had detained five people in connection with the Thursday night shooting.

The group was taken in for questioning after a traffic stop in Livonia around 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities said they recovered multiple firearms in the vehicle. Two of the five detained were identified as 18-year-old men from Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened before 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at East Kentwood High School in Kentwood after a graduation ceremony for Crossroads Alternative High School, part of the Kentwood Public Schools district.

According to a preliminary investigation, a group in a white Hyundai drove by the school and fired shots from the vehicle.

As the Hyundai sped away, another group of people who were at the school returned fire. That group then fled in a Mercedes.

Two people were shot in the gunfight, a 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids and a 16-year-old boy from Texas, police said.

The woman, who was shot in the abdomen and the wrist, was last listed in critical, but stable condition after undergoing surgery, the sheriff's office said. The boy was shot in the wrist. He was treated and released, officials said Friday.