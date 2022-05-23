State police seek tips to find Wagyu calf missing in Calhoun County

The Detroit News

Where do you look when someone steals beef?

In the form of a calf, that is.

Michigan State Police are investigating reports of a Wagyu calf reported stolen from the 8000 block of 13 Mile Road in Fredonia Township in Calhoun County, police said on Twitter.

The theft happened between 10 p.m. May 16 and 7:30 a.m. May 17, MLive.com reported.

The township is south of Marshall, where the MSP Post has been investigating.

Anyone with tips on the missing calf is asked to call the post at (269) 558-0500.

Meat from Wagyu cattle, which shows up at steakhouses, is considered some of the most expensive in the world.

BusinessInsider.com reported some Wagyu cows can sell up to $30,000 and their beef can cost up to $200 per pound.

According to the American Wagyu Association website: "Wagyu cattle's genetic predisposition yields a beef that contains a higher percentage of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids than typical beef."