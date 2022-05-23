Washtenaw Co. deputies seek woman, 59, with medical issues, missing since Sunday

Ypsilanti Township — A woman with recent medical problems is missing and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find her.

Brenda Sandlin, 59, has not been seen since she left her home on Russell Street in the township at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday on foot, officials said.

Sandlin is a white female and she left her purse, cellphone, vehicle and car keys at the home. Her family said it has never happened before, according to police.

Anyone who sees Sandlin should call 911.

This story has been updated with new specifics from the sheriff's office.