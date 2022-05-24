FEMA grants state's request for damage assessment after Gaylord tornado

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to the state’s request to conduct preliminary damage assessments in Otsego County following the deadly tornado there, marking the next step in seeking federal assistance for the community's recovery efforts.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office made the announcement Tuesday, one day after The Detroit News reported that state and federal teams would begin assessing damage on Wednesday.

FEMA will work jointly with state and local officials to evaluate the extent of the damage and response costs triggered by the EF3 tornado that hit the town of Gaylord and surrounding areas on Friday.

The assessment marks the first step in determining whether the state has the capabilities to cover the costs itself, or whether it will need to request federal assistance.

“This is part of the process of getting a better picture of how extensive the damage is,” Michigan emergency management spokesperson Bailey Wilkins told The News Monday.

The tornado touched down just west of Gaylord and tore through the town of 3,600 people, destroying a mobile home park, a major commercial district and several neighborhoods. The storm killed two people and injured dozens more.

"This assessment is a critical step in seeking federal aid for Otsego County by confirming the reported damage caused by Friday’s tornado," said Whitmer in statement.

"We are expediting the damage assessment process to ensure we receive all possible assistance for the people of Gaylord, as quickly as possible.”

As part of the assessment process, staff from FEMA, the emergency management and homeland security division of the Michigan State Police, local governments, and the US Small Business Administration will work in teams on the ground in Gaylord starting this week to survey the damage.

"I appreciate FEMA’s willingness to expedite the damage assessment process and work together with state and local leaders to complete this process," said U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, according to the press release.

These efforts are expected to get underway on Wednesday and the teams will be focused on gathering details on response and recovery costs from residents and business owners.

The work will provide an accounting of the number of damaged buildings and displaced residents, while also determining what damage is covered by insurance.

Once the total costs are calculated, the state will decide whether it will need to request additional financial assistance from the federal government.

The state is also advising those affected by the storm that they may be eligible for assistance to replace food lost as a result of the storm.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, individuals receiving food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, may be able to replace lost food that was purchased using those benefits.

“No one should have to worry about having food for their families or living in an unsafe home because of damages from the tornado,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement.

Any on the SNAP program who has lost food because of a power outage or storm damage should contact their caseworker to initiate a request.

kruble@detroitnews.com