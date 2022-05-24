Monroe bank robbery suspect could be linked to other heists, police say

Monroe police are seeking tips to find a suspect in a bank robbery reported Tuesday.

The man entered the PNC Bank in the 400 block of Telegraph in Monroe around 12:40 p.m., the Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect fled west on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money, according to the release.

Police did not release other details, including a full description of the suspect.

"The suspect is believed to have committed several other recent bank robberies in southeastern Michigan," police said.

Tuesday's incident came less than a week after a First Merchants Bank on Dixie Highway in Monroe was robbed.

The Monroe Police Department is investigating with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the FBI Ann Arbor Office.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call detectives at (734) 243-7517 or (734) 243-7509.