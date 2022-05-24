Toledo man accused of stalking estranged wife in Monroe Co. arrested

Bedford Township — A 48-year-old Toledo man accused of stalking his estranged wife in Monroe County has been arrested, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a woman called the police about 6:20 p.m. Monday to report she was being harassed and stalked by her estranged husband near the 7200 block of Lewis in Bedford Township. She told the police the man was armed with a gun.

A deputy was assigned to investigate but the man had left the scene. He returned later, saw the deputy and fled in the 2016 black Ford F-150 pickup truck he was driving.

Authorities said the deputy pursued until the driver lost control of his pickup and crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Ida West and Lewis in Ida Township.

Deputies found two loaded firearms in the truck, they said, as they arrested him.

The man was taken to the Monroe County Jail to await charges.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7700.