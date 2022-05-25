University of Michigan creates abortion access task force

The University of Michigan announced the creation of an abortion-care access task force on Tuesday, the goal of which is to reduce the potential impact of a state-wide abortion ban.

The task force was created by UM President Mary Sue Coleman and Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs Marschall Runge, to determine how clinical care, educational instruction and student health could be affected in the event that the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to a press release.

The Roe v. Wade decision established the constitutional right to abortion in 1973; however, a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court leaked earlier this month suggests that the court could overturn it.

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, a state-wide abortion ban enacted by the Michigan legislature in 1931 could take effect. Coleman said the potential scenario is worrying, and one of several that the task force is preparing for.

"We have a female-dominated institution; we care about our own communities as well as those we serve through clinical care and education," Coleman said. "I am deeply concerned about how prohibiting abortion would affect UM's medical teaching, our research, and our service to communities in need.”

The 1931 law banning abortions in Michigan is the target of several ongoing lawsuits, including one by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and one by Planned Parenthood.

David Miller, president of UM Health, Michigan Medicine’s clinical division, reaffirmed Michigan Medicine's dedication to providing all women's health services, including abortion. According to task force Co-Chair Lisa Harris, professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Michigan Medicine has often been a last resort for patients in need of abortion care in Michigan and neighboring states.

“We see patients whose underlying health conditions require hospital-level abortion care, care that other sites are not able to provide, and would be very difficult to access out of state,” Harris said. “We can also expect to see an increase in the birthrate in the state — some estimates are as high as a 17% increase — and it is not clear that we or others have capacity to manage a dramatic shift like this.

Dee Fenner, co-chair of the task force and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Michigan Medicine, emphasized both the clinical and educational impacts an abortion ban in Michigan could have.

"The most serious consequences will be felt in the university’s clinical care realm, by patients without financial or logistical resources to access out-of-state abortion care — disproportionately people of color, adolescents and those in rural Michigan," Fenner said. “But the impact will be felt in our classrooms as well, where pregnancy, undesired birth or complications of unsafe abortion may impact educational attainment.”

Harris also explained how an abortion ban in Michigan might impact clinical training for reproductive care at Michigan Medicine.

“We also need to consider the impact of restrictive abortion on the desire of faculty, staff and students to take or remain in jobs in the state or pursue education here,” Harris said.

The task force includes faculty and students from the departments of psychology, women's and gender studies, and the School of Information, as well as physicians from Michigan Medicine, members of the university's general counsel's office, human resources and University Health Services. They will work to create guidelines for clinicians and provide resources to patients and members of the campus community for accessing out-of-state abortions, according to Fenner.

