Fraudulent signature reports referred to Nessel's office for investigation

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office on Wednesday referred to Attorney General Dana Nessel a suspected signature forgery operation that compromised ballot placement for five Republican gubernatorial hopefuls.

Investigators within the attorney general's office are reviewing the information provided with the official referral, said Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for Nessel's office.

The referral to Nessel's office for investigation comes two days after the Bureau of Elections released reports recommending the Board of State Canvassers reject certification for five of 10 GOP gubernatorial candidates for insufficient signatures.

The bureau found the candidates fell short of the 15,000 signatures needed to appear on the August primary ballot in part because of thousands of invalid signatures. In total, the bureau said it had tracked 36 petition circulators "who submitted fraudulent petition sheets consisting entirely of invalid signatures."

The bureau estimated circulators submitted about 68,000 invalid signatures across 10 sets of nominating petitions.

"In several instances, the number of invalid signatures submitted by these circulators was the reason a candidate had an insufficient number of invalid signatures," the report said.

The bureau's report recommended canvassers decline certification for the August ballot for former Detroit police Chief James Craig, Bloomfield Hills businessman Perry Johnson, Grand Haven financial advisor Michael Markey, Michigan State Police Capt. Michael Brown of Stevensville and entrepreneur Donna Brandenburg of Byron Center.

The Board of State Canvassers will consider the bureau's recommendations at a Thursday morning meeting in Lansing. In the meantime, both Republicans and Democrats have called for the prosecution of those involved with obtaining the fraudulent signatures.

Benson's office said Tuesday that the Bureau of Elections' focus up until then had been to determine the validity of the signatures obtained by candidates. But with those complete, the bureau turned its focus to potential evidence of fraud and referral to Nessel's office.

On Wednesday, Benson spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer said the department could offer no further comment because "it is now the subject of a criminal investigation."

In its Monday report, the bureau said it didn't have reason to believe any specific candidate or campaign was aware of the fraudulent signatures.

Brown bowed out of the race Tuesday, noting individuals contracted for some of his signature gathering efforts appeared to have gone "on a money grab" and become involved "in allegedly fraudulent signature gathering activities."

"I cannot and will not be associated with this activity," he said.

Brown said he hired a firm called First Choice Contracting, led by Shawn Wilmoth, to gather petition signatures for his campaign. Wilmoth — who pleaded guilty to two counts of election fraud in 2011, according to a Florida TV station — could not be reached Tuesday or Wednesday.

Wilmoth told the station he was convicted of "two counts of false statements on (a) required form."

