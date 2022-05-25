Rain, storms across Michigan to give way to heat, humidity

The Detroit News

A warm front that is moving across Michigan on Wednesday will spark showers and a risk for thunderstorms — a risk that will linger for days before temperatures really heat up.

Scattered showers become increasingly likely across southern portions of the state, according to the National Weather Service, with storm potential concentrated Wednesday in southwest Michigan, though the risk moves east Thursday.

"Greatest coverage and intensity is favored of the western half of the region as the main moisture axis moves across eastern WI/western MI," the weather service said for Wednesday.

The system will linger for a few days, though the NWS said flooding is unlikely, as shower activity will be scattered and storms aren't expected to be severe.

"Additional showers and thunderstorms possible latter half of Thursday with light rain persisting through Friday," according to the weather agency.

The weekend is expected to be dry, the National Weather Service says, and the heat will be building for Memorial Day and beyond, with much of lower Michigan looking at "much above normal temperatures for the majority of next work week."

By Tuesday, daytime temperatures for some will climb above 90 degrees and stay there at least through Thursday.