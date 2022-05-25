Rochester man accused of sending nude photos to child in charged

A Rochester man accused of sending nude pictures to a child last year has been charged, Michigan State Police said.

Paul Anthony Pavliscak, 21, of Rochester was charged Monday in 86th District Court in Traverse City with accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

A judge set his bond at $25,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for June 15.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison for the accosting of a child charge and up to four years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.

According to police, the victim's guardian called police in August 2021 to report photos of a nude man were found on the child's cellphone.

Troopers from the state police's Lansing Post initially handled the investigation, but turned it over to troopers at the Cadlillac Post because the alleged crime happened in their jurisdiction.

Detectives determined the suspect and the victim were using Snapchat to communicate. They learned the two met at some point at a motel in the Traverse City area.

During their investigation, troopers interviewed witnesses, obtained search warrants and seized the suspect’s cellphone for analysis.

The findings were turned over to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office, which authorized on April 28, a two-count felony warrant for the suspect, identified as Pavliscak.

Police arrested Pavliscak on May 5, officials said.