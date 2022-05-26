Cadillac man, 39, accused of stalking, impersonating deputy charged

A Cadillac man accused of stalking his ex-wife and impersonating a cop has been charged, officials said Thursday.

Joseph Gene Porter, 39, was arraigned this week in the 84th District Court in Cadillac on charges of stalking, impersonating a peace officer, false report of a felony and being a habitual offender-third offense, the Michigan State Police said.

A judge set his bond at $2,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for Tuesday.

If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail for the stalking charge and up to a year for impersonating a peace officer.

According to authorities, state police troopers from the Cadillac post in February responded to a complaint from a woman in Clam Lake Township about a threatening phone call.

She told troopers her ex-husband, later identified as Porter, had been constantly calling and harassing her.

They investigated and found a message on the woman's voicemail box in which he identified himself as a Wexford County deputy and said he wanted to talk to her about something she allegedly had stolen from Porter. He also claimed the victim threatened him with a gun and told him she was going to bomb his house, police said.

Troopers submitted their findings to the county prosecutor's office, which authorized a warrant for Porter's arrest. He was taken into custody on May 17, officials said.