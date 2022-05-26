Community COVID levels drop in much of Michigan, but masks still advised for nearly half

Community COVID levels have dropped around the state, a possible sign that the surge moving through much of Michigan during the month of May is waning heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

On Thursday, only 14 counties around Michigan had "high" community transmission levels, a measure from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where new COVID cases and hospitalizations are high enough that people in that county are recommended to wear masks indoors.

That's a decline from the two weeks prior, when 22 and 16 counties, respectively, had high community levels. But, because of where cases are highest, still nearly half of the state is advised to wear masks indoors, according to CDC recommendations.

That matches what experts around the state report seeing in the past week or so: new COVID hospitalizations are down or stable in 51 counties, according to the CDC, alleviating immediate fears that rising case levels could strain medical systems.

"The peak was probably around 10 days ago," said Dr. John Brooks, infectious disease specialist at McLaren Health Care and chair of McLaren's emerging pathogens response team. "We've seen consistent downward trends since then."

Dr. Laraine Washer, clinical professor of infection diseases at the University of Michigan's Michigan Medicine, said that while she has continued to see a large number of people diagnosed with COVID, hospitalizations are proportionately down compared to other waves seen in the past.

"Within those who are hospitalized, few people are sick enough to actually require ICU care," Washer said. "The severity of disease overall seems to be less."

That does not mean Michigan is in the clear, though. As Washer noted, even with hospitalizations down, individuals can still have severe responses to COVID. Data from the CDC also shows that the state's three most populous counties — Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties — remain in high community levels, a sign that the virus is still prevalent through Metro Detroit.

Across the state, Michigan reported 25,968 COVID cases and 139 deaths this week, a slight decrease from weeks before. Hospitalizations also declined slightly across the state for the first time since April.

Even though only 14 counties across the state are in high level, those counties account for just over 49% of the population of the state. An additional 30 counties (representing just under another quarter of the state) sit in "medium" levels. At the medium community level, people are recommended to wear masks when they may be around people susceptible to severe illness and to test before socializing with those people.

The number of counties in the low community transmission level is also up, at 39 counties, compared to only 31 a week prior.

That may be a reflection of the seasonality of COVID, Brooks said. As the weather allows people to spend more time outside, many people opt for outdoor socializing rather than indoors. That also could help explain why COVID cases were so high in parts of the south last summer, he said — if it's too hot, people tend to go back indoors where there is air conditioning.

"Human behavior is a driver," he said. "We northern and eastern people who adore our outdoor summers, we're outside, and I think that helps us tremendously."

He anticipated that much of the summer would probably have lower COVID numbers. When students return to school and when the weather cools down, though, he said he "wouldn't be surprised if we have another episode then."

"I'm timing my next booster before the fall, so I can maximize my immunity before that rises again," he said.

Brooks and Washer agreed it was likely a substrain of the omicron variant that caused the increase of cases seen for much of the month of May. It can be difficult to say for sure which particular subvariant it was, especially as more people are testing at home rather than with labs.

It is unlikely that COVID will go away quietly, Washer said. Instead, it is likely the virus will create smaller waves like the one seen this month for the foreseeable future due to existing variants and new ones that are likely to appear, particularly in parts of the world where access to vaccines has been limited,

"Pandemics can last a lot longer than most of us are prepared to deal with them," she said. COVID will become endemic at some point — think of viruses like the flu, which have a seasonality to them and which most people don't think about every day — but for now, she estimated it is still in the middle phase in between.

The difference now, she said, is that medical experts have more tools to deal with people who are sick and to prevent illness in others. Vaccines are a big one, and research has shown it is the best way to prevent serious illness, especially if a person gets their booster shot (or shots, if you're 50 or older or otherwise immunocompromised).

There are also oral antivirals that can help limit COVID severity and antibody treatments to help prevent people from getting sicker.

"We're in a better place than we were," Washer said. "Let's hope that trend continues.

There are also the pieces of advice that have been around for most of the pandemic: Wash your hands often and thoroughly. Avoid being around others, particularly if you or they are sick. Wear a mask, particularly in crowded places. Now that at-home tests are available (and for free, if you order them through the U.S. Postal Service), use them as you need them.

There has been much misinformation spread about the effectiveness of masks, doctors say, but they do in fact work. Proof of that can be seen in every hospital: For the most part, doctors and nurses who work with COVID patients every day are not getting sick, Brooks said. Hospital employees get it as it spreads in communities, but oftentimes that infection can be traced somewhere other than the hospital.

"Without a doubt, masks are extremely effective, particularly in times of high transmission and in indoor spaces," Brooks said. "Anecdotally, I look back at when people were masking all the time. How many colds did you have? Did you have the flu? Most people have not been sick like that because masks make a difference."

