Ideal weekend weather in store for Michigan — and then it heats up

Rain chances will linger Friday across mid- and southern Michigan, and will include the likelihood of thunderstorms, but sunny summer weather is ahead for the holiday weekend.

Friday evening

"Lighter showers may linger toward midnight until rain chances come to an end tonight" in southeast Michigan, the National Weather Service says. "An area of showers with possible embedded thunderstorms will develop and move towards (Detroit Metro Airport) during the later portion of this afternoon."

Storms are not expected to be severe, but will be widespread from southwest Michigan to the Thumb area and across southeast Michigan later in the day. The weather service says 1-2 inches of rain is expected.

Saturday-Sunday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast, with comfortable temperatures. Highs in the lower 70s and sunshine are forecast Saturday and, while a brief period of showers is possible overnight Saturday as a warm front moves in, Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny and in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region.

Then things start to really heat up.

Memorial Day and beyond

Sunny skies will help boost the temperature above 90 for the holiday, with similar conditions Tuesday. The record high Memorial Day temperatures in the region were set in 2012: 95 in Detroit, 93 in Flint and 91 in Saginaw.

Wednesday will start out warm and humid, but a cold front moving in will bring rain and cooler temperatures.

Warnings

Friday could be dangerous at the lakeshore. The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards warning for Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties.

High waves, strong currents and dangerous conditions for swimming are expected through late Friday night.

"Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers," the weather service says. "Currents will be especially strong on the north side of north piers."

Additionally, water temperature remains in the 50s, and can cause hyperthermia within in hour.