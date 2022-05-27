UIA working to identify self-employed claimants who may get waiver after income issue

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency is looking to waive the debt of a specific class of claimants who were told they had to repay benefits they received during the pandemic.

The agency — which has issued thousands of waivers since August — said it is trying to identify self-employed or gig workers who received overpayment notices for self-employed individuals who were overpaid because of confusing application instructions regarding net and gross incomes.

Many self-employed or gig workers who became unemployed during the pandemic have said state instructions requiring income information for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance were unclear and caused them to list their gross income instead of net, leading to a larger payout from the agency and a later recall on the benefits.

Many claimants argued that they also included tax return documents with their applications that the agency could have checked to verify which amount was listed.

Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale said Friday that the agency is working to make those individuals whole through waivers of the overpayment.

“UIA is performing an analysis to determine the total population impacted by this issue," Dale said. "The U.S. Department of Labor has approved waivers for this group, and we are working hard to identify everyone who was affected so that we can issue the waivers.”

The waiver would affect individuals like Kelli Saunders, a Metro Detroit wedding photographer who listed her gross income instead of net because of unclear instructions only to receive a letter from the UIA months later demanding $30,000 back.

An administrative law judge eventually dismissed Saunders' overpayment because the agency had issued the overpayment letter outside of the year-long window the agency had to inform a claimant that they've been overpaid.

The agency said it is working to determine how many people are caught up in the net versus gross income issue who will be eligible for waivers.

The state has largely issued waivers in two separate windows since the pandemic. Last summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would seek waivers for at least 350,000 people who checked off eligibility criteria erroneously developed by the state for federal unemployment. The agency has never made it clear how many people actually received those waivers.

In the last seven months, the agency said it has issued waivers to 55,000 people who were asked to pay back benefits because of an agency error.

It's not clear what, if any, overlap there is between those who received waivers because of erroneous eligibility criteria and the 55,000 people who received waivers in recent months. The agency was unable to clarify the total Friday.

The waivers are part of a multi-faceted approach to try to fix a wave of problems that brought Michigan's unemployment system to its knees during the pandemic.

An explosive uptick in unemployment benefits during the pandemic led to a bottleneck of unaddressed claims, huge increases in fraud — sometimes from within the agency itself — and erroneous payments that were later called back through confusing communication from the agency.

Dale said the agency is working "aggressively" to address the mistakes made during the pandemic and improve service.

“Our top priorities are providing better service and removing bad actors. Already, we’ve issued 55,000 waivers for people who needed help and did nothing wrong, but that’s not good enough," Dale said in a statement.

"We won’t stop fighting until we’ve corrected past mistakes made by this agency so that not one innocent Michigander will face consequences as a result of asking for help they needed.”

The state has paid out about $39.8 billion in unemployment since the start of the pandemic to about 3.5 million claimants, according to agency data.

