Fall trial set for Michigan man in 2019 killing, mutilation

Associated Press

Corunna, Mich. — A judge has set an October trial date for a Michigan man charged in the 2019 killing of a man whose mutilated body was found hanging from the ceiling of a home.

A Shiawassee County judge scheduled Mark Latunski's jury trial to begin Oct. 18 on charges of open murder and mutilation of a body, The Flint Journal reported. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Latunski allegedly killed 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019 and mutilated his body, which was found hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township, 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon, who he had met through the dating app Grindr, and eating parts of his body.

Latunski was found competent on May 11 to stand trial after previously being found incompetent and then being restored to competency.

But one of Latunski’s attorneys, Mary Chartier, has expressed concerns about her client’s ability to participate in his own defense.