Badly injured Gaylord tornado survivors grapple with aftermath

About a hundred people were gathered outside for a barbecue on Sunday at an Alba fire hall and community center collecting donations for a man who was badly injured by a deadly tornado that ripped through Gaylord nine days earlier.

They served food to guests, collecting donations for their friend, Marc LeBlanc, who at that moment was lying in a Petoskey hospital bed in a medically induced coma from injuries suffered when the EF3 tornado devastated parts of the Gaylord area.

The Sunday gathering in rural Antrim County was taking place just a few miles west of where that tornado first touched down and tore up entire neighborhoods.

“You see all the debris flying around and everything, you just don't want to think that it's going to end up with somebody that's in a medically induced coma,” said Jacqueline Conti, a close friend of LeBlanc and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Koronko.

Photo and video footage of devastating property damage have circulated widely in the wake of the storm, but the immediate aftermath was also filled with unforgettable scenes of physical trauma. LeBlanc is one of dozens of people in Gaylord who were injured during the storm and one of several who still remain hospitalized.

The 33-year-old, who had gone into Gaylord on the afternoon of the storm with his 2-year-old son, Hayden, to buy a pair of dress shoes at the Goodwill, endured some of the worst of the May 20 twister.

With wind speeds up to 150 miles per hour, the tornado launched LeBlanc's red Toyota Tacoma truck they were driving in and wrapped it around a piece of heavy machinery. His son managed to leave the accident with a few cuts, but LeBlanc’s injuries were severe, requiring immediate treatment at the hospital, Conti said.

In just 20 minutes, the storm upended the community of roughly 4,000 residents, leaving people to recover and rebuild their lives often with little safety net to help them get through the unexpected disaster.

The most brutal devastation occurred shortly after the tornado touched down as it approached the western edge of town, leaving the residents of the Nottingham Forest mobile home park, as well as people shopping or working at the adjacent commercial plazas, to bear severe impacts.

Two women in their 70s who lived in the mobile home park were killed after the tornado ripped through, according to the Michigan State Police. Another man was intubated at the University of Michigan's hospital in Ann Arbor with severe spinal cord injuries. Still another was hospitalized with a collapsed lung, family members said.

More:More than 100 tornadoes confirmed across Michigan in the last decade

That Friday afternoon of May 20, just a few hundred feet from the mobile home park on state highway M-32, construction work was underway on a new building for a local semi-truck parts store. Staff from the company, as well as their general contractors, were all on-site at the time, said Ryan Lalone, owner of the semi-truck parts store Diesel Freak.

Seemingly out of nowhere, a tornado appeared in the sky, on a clear path heading their way, Lalone said.

They were fortunate; the twister’s path was far enough south that it passed just behind the property, largely missing their crews, according to Lalone.

But they all quickly came to the same realization: it was headed straight for town and was about to slam the trailer park, Lalone said.

Every person on-site immediately took off, running directly behind the tornado, watching as it barrelled toward the mobile home park. They had jumped into action so quickly that it wasn’t until they were already on their way that the tornado warning started going off on their phones. Once they reached Nottingham Forest, the scene was unbelievable, Lalone said.

“There’s just things in life that you can’t unsee," Lalone told The News. “I’ve been having a hard time sleeping. I keep waking up because I keep thinking about those poor people.”

Homes had imploded. Natural gas lines were ripped from the ground. During chaotic scenes, shouts of “Are you OK? Is everybody OK?” were accompanied by the unsettling sound of gas spewing out into the air, according to Lalone.

More:Gaylord marked a stronger, earlier start to Michigan's tornado season

On the southwest corner of the trailer park, which took the first hit, the homes were reduced to rubble. Three houses had been lifted up and piled on top of each other. People were trapped underneath.

The men, alongside Nottingham Forest residents, pulled two women in their 70s out from underneath their demolished homes. One of them had to be carried on a stretcher that the men had fashioned out of a dining room chair, Lalone said.

Nearby, a mobile home had been almost entirely blown apart, with just a small section still standing. Suddenly, a man emerged covered in insulation and mud.

“It looked like he had just been through a nuclear bomb … to have him open a door and walk out, we were just in amazement,” Lalone recalled.

In addition to getting people out from under piles of debris, it quickly became apparent that there were people in need of immediate medical attention. One man had a massive gash on his arm, another woman had a cut on her leg. Two of the contractors had medical kits in their trucks, which were used to apply tourniquets and bandages, Lalone said.

That first aid care turned out to be critical. It took about an hour for ambulances and emergency services to arrive at the trailer park, according to accounts from Lalone and Nottingham Forest residents.

After Nottingham Forest, the tornado moved east and tore through Gaylord’s main thoroughfare along highway M-32. There, the tornado crushed LeBlanc’s red pickup with him and his son inside. The 33-year-old was eventually pulled from the wreckage by first responders and rushed to the hospital.

Two miles away, the tornado sent the staff at Otsego Memorial Hospital into emergency mode. The tornado had narrowly avoided the hospital itself, but with electricity out across most of Gaylord the building was now running on generators. Doctors, nurses, laboratory workers, X-ray techs and even administrative staff showed up in droves to help.

“Everything was just focused on what's in front of us, what could come through the door,” said Chris Squire, president of Otsego Memorial Hospital, which is part of the Munson Healthcare hospital system.

Patients poured in with lacerations and head trauma. Emergency medical service workers were also transporting patients with severe head injuries in need of a higher level care to regional hospitals like McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and Munson's Grayling Hospital.

LeBlanc was taken to McLaren Northern. Doctors determined he had a brain bleed and placed him in a medically induced coma. There was initial concern he could also have brain damage, but the prognosis has become more optimistic, Conti said.

On Saturday, doctors started weaning LeBlanc off the coma-inducing medicine and told Koronko they expect him to be awake Monday, Conti said.

“We’re all hoping for a good outcome and positive vibes, we’re hoping that he wakes up with no issues and can remember us," Conti said. "It’s going to be emotional I’m sure."

Now as his family and friends wait for him to recover, medical expenses are piling up. LeBlanc's girlfriend, a nurse, has been traveling back and forth to visit him, meaning neither are able to earn a living right now. They’ve also been left without a vehicle, relying on friends in the meantime.

The couple’s family and friends have rallied together to help as much as possible and try to take some of the load off Koronko. That support has included collecting donations through a GoFundMe fundraiser and the Sunday barbecue.

“When things take such an unexpected turn, people aren't always prepared, and so they can be left with nothing,” Conti said. "So everybody kind of coming together and trying to help means a massive amount to everybody.”

kruble@detroitnews.com