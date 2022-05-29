Insider: Conyers gets endorsements; DePerno courts House GOP; Johnson harangues circulator

U.S. House candidate John Conyers III will announce endorsements Tuesday by family members of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake Jr., both Black victims of shootings by White police officers in 2020.

Conyers said he reached out to the families, and that they're backing his campaign in part because of his commitment to supporting police reform legislation in Congress, including a bill to end no-knock warrants by police.

"We need to end no-knock warrants," Conyers said. "I am blessed to have earned their support in this campaign and pledge to be a voice and advocate for families who suffer at the hands of police brutality across this nation in Congress.”

President Joe Biden last week signed an executive order that would implement new use-of-force policies for federal agents including banning the use of chokeholds and limiting the use of no-knock warrants.

"That's all fine and well, but we need to make it something that local law enforcement officials get on board with, as well," Conyers said.

Conyers said he supports the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed the U.S. House last year but stalled in the Senate, as did bipartisan police reform talks. That bill would ban chokeholds and end qualified immunity for law enforcement — a legal protection that makes it difficult to successfully sue officers for misconduct.

Conyers is running in a crowded nine-way Democratic primary contest for the open seat in the new 13th District, which covers most of Detroit, Hamtramck, the Grosse Pointes and Downriver communities. Conyers' late father, U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr., represented much of the same territory in Congress for decades.

Conyers' campaign said Breonna Taylor's aunt, Bianca Austin, and Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake Jr., will attend an event Tuesday afternoon in Detroit to endorse Conyers. Former Detroit police chief Ralph Godbee Jr. is also expected at the event.

Taylor was a Grand Rapids native who was killed by police during a March 2020 drug raid at her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment. The no-knock warrant used for the raid was connected to a suspect who did not live there.

Jacob Blake Jr. was shot and left partly paralyzed after being shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooting prompted racial justice protests in Kenosha.

DePerno gets audience with House Republicans

Michigan House Republicans met with GOP attorney general candidate Matt DePerno in an off-site meeting Thursday after DePerno asked for some time with lawmakers.

The meeting came after months of clashes between DePerno and GOP lawmakers and was used to find a way “to talk it through” and “to move forward,” one source said. The meeting included the participation of Rep. Ryan Berman, the Commerce Township Republican who ran against DePerno for the GOP attorney general nomination.

Not all members of the caucus agreed to attend the meeting and some left part of the way through the lengthy meeting, another source said.

DePerno in a Friday statement described House Republicans as "working hard every day for their constituents" and emphasized the need to "come together" to win the state's top offices as well as down-ticket races.

"It was good to get to know them and their perspectives better," DePerno said. "We all understand that we have a great opportunity to hold the House majority and take back the top of the ticket come November."

Prior to Thursday, Deperno had been a frequent critic of the GOP-led state Legislature, including at a September Republican event in Manistee County when he criticized lawmakers' actions around the 2020 election, the redistricting process and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic orders.

At one point, he linked lawmakers’ action or lack of action related to the election to the deaths of 13 Marines during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

"What I’ve learned in the past six months is we elected people to Lansing who do not have courage," DePerno said in September.

Secure MI Vote calls out Johnson's shouting

Organizers of an initiative petition aiming to tighten Michigan's voter identification and absentee ballot requirements said state Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, “crossed a line” earlier this month when she yelled at people to avoid signing a petition.

Johnson, according to video filmed by the circulator, stood near the petition circulator May 15 at Eastern Market in Detroit and yelled repeatedly that the petition amounted to “voter suppression.”

“I am Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson,” Johnson can be heard saying in the video. “I have fought for the votes. I know what voter suppression is. They’re using a woman of color to pass this bullshit off.”

Taylor Jacob, the paid circulator from Arkansas who filmed the exchange, said Johnson’s statements were “upsetting.”

“I felt that she crossed a line when she brought up my race,” said Jacob, who is African American. “I don’t think that should play a part in what I was doing. It definitely didn’t for me. I didn’t appreciate being shamed for that. And I felt really uncomfortable and really intimidated.

“… I definitely didn’t expect that from someone in her position in government.”

Johnson on Friday said she was “happy” the video came out and observed that she’d become something of a “poster child” on which Republicans and Trump supporters could fundraise. She said she won’t stop fighting against the initiative and didn’t regret her statements regarding Jacob’s race.

“That’s exactly what I said,” said Johnson, who also is African American. “It’s not my problem that she was offended by it.”

Jacob said she was recruited by her uncle to collect signatures in Michigan but said she “believes” in the need for photo ID in order to vote. She would not clearly say if she understood the petition was not intended to go on the ballot but instead would be passed by the GOP-led Legislature.

The Secure MI Vote petition would mandate photo ID to vote in person and require those without an ID to cast a provisional ballot that would only be counted if the voter returned to verify his or her identity within six days after the election. Currently, in-person voters are required to provide a photo ID or sign an affidavit verifying their identity.

The petition initiative also would require absentee ballot applicants to submit a driver’s license number, state personal ID number or the last four digits of their social security number. The requirement would change the current process, which requires a voter signature that is checked against signatures stored in the state’s qualified voter file.

Secure MI Vote would also create a “Voter Access Fund” to give IDs to people with financial hardships, ban the unsolicited mailing of absentee ballot applications and ban outside corporate entities from funding election operations.

Ringler gets another eight years

Auditor General Doug Ringler was appointed to another eight-year term Thursday by the GOP-led House and Senate, despite grumblings from the Democratic administration related to recent audits reviewing the 2020 election, nursing home policy and Medicaid payments.

The Senate adopted a resolution with 24 votes in support of his appointment Thursday, and the House voted 79-26 later in the day to concur.

The Office of Auditor General is tasked with conducting audits of accounts and financial transactions of any state branch, department, office, commission or board.

In recent months, the state has pushed back on audits dinging the state for improper Medicaid and Child Health Insurance Program payments and its tracking methodology related to deaths in nursing homes. The state also questioned the documentation and access the auditor general requested to audit the 2020 election results.

Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, came to Ringler's support Thursday, arguing he'd done much to modernize the department in recent years.

"I can’t compliment enough the work he and his team have done for the state of Michigan," McBroom said.

Nessel appointed to lead federal aviation committee

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appointed Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to chair the Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee Thursday.

Nessel "will bring considerable expertise in consumer protection and civil rights," the Department of Transportation said in a statement Thursday. "As Attorney General of Michigan, she has taken a lead role in fighting companies trying to take advantage of Michigan consumers."

The committee is responsible for evaluating existing aviation consumer protection programs and provides recommendations to the Secretary of Transportation to strengthen those programs.

“Whether residents choose air travel to conduct business, take a vacation, visit loved ones in another state, or any other reason, they should be satisfied with their experience and receive service and products that meet with their expectations," Nessel said in a statement. "I am eager to work with the other committee members to ensure the protection of American consumers and I am thankful to Secretary Buttigieg for asking me to serve.”

Nessel succeeds Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey as chair of the committee. The next meeting will take place June 28 in Washington, D.C.