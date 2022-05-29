Grand Rapids shootings leave 13-year-old dead, three men injured

Two Saturday night shootings left a teenager dead and three men with gunshot wounds in Grand Rapids, police said.

The incidents happened within about an hour of each other, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department press release.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Alpine Avenue Northwest at 10:30 p.m. on reports of a 13-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The teen, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later, police said, after identifying the shooting suspect.

The suspect, also a juvenile male, was in police custody Sunday, police said, with the investigation into the incident ongoing.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., police said they responded to the 300 block of Cedar Street Northeast on reports of multiple shots fired.

Three adult male victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said, and the investigation was ongoing Sunday.

Police ask that members of the public with information on either incident contact the department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer, through which anonymous tips can be sent to (616) 774-2345.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi