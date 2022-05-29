Nessel draws criticism from high-profile supporters over review of '86 murder conviction

Lenox — Temujin Kensu and his supporters are licking their wounds and weighing options after being denied relief this month from the Michigan Attorney General's Office in their decades-long quest to free the 59-year-old convicted murderer who has been in prison since 1986 for a crime he insists he didn't commit.

Kensu's attorney is considering whether to petition Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to grant clemency to Kensu, whose case has attracted national media attention and is the subject of multiple podcasts and documentaries.

Whitmer denied Kensu's clemency request in 2020, but he can reapply after a mandated two-year waiting period ended Monday, said Kensu's attorney, Imran Syed of the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic.

"Whitmer's office told me (in 2020) that they denied us because there was an ongoing investigation (by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Conviction Integrity Unit), and they thought that was the best path," Syed said.

That investigation ended May 17 when the unit sent a letter to Syed explaining that Kensu was ineligible for relief because an alibi witness who came forward after his trial didn't qualify as "new evidence."

The letter rocked the innocence community and prompted three Democratic lawmakers and self-proclaimed Nessel supporters to release a joint statement denouncing the decision.

"Attorney General Nessel and her team do remarkable work day-in and day-out to protect the rights of Michigan’s citizens," said the May 25 statement by U.S. Reps. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, and Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, and Michigan Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit.

"But the standard used by the CIU in its review of the Kensu case predetermined the outcome — to us, the wrong outcome."

During a phone call from the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox, Kensu told The Detroit News the ruling was "a surprise to everyone."

"Nobody is buying their explanation," Kensu said. "They changed the definition of new evidence. We specifically asked them for a definition and they told us, and then they changed it. The question now is: Why?"

Nessel's office declined to answer questions about the case, other than to say in an email: "The process for review of cases has been consistent since the creation of the Conviction Integrity Unit."

Kensu's fiancée, Paula Randolph, said she's reeling from the decision.

"We thought this was our best shot," she said. "We had a lot of hope in Dana Nessel to do the right thing, and we were quite shocked when she pulled this on us and threw out the case on a technicality."

Valerie Newman, head of the Wayne County Prosecutor's Conviction Integrity Unit, was asked to investigate the Kensu innocence claim after Nessel's CIU Director Robyn Frankel revealed she had a conflict in the case.

Newman wrote in the letter to Syed that the new witness Kensu's team brought forward, Beth Stier, would not have provided fresh information to advance Kensu's innocence claim.

One of the many problems with Kensu's case is that police did not disclose that they'd interviewed Stier. Kensu's advocates discovered her years later via a public records request.

Stier said she was on a date with Kensu the night of the killing, but Newman said in her letter: "Stier does not enhance the alibi that was presented at trial as there were people with Kensu after she left him."

Newman said other witnesses had testified at Kensu's trial corroborating his story that his car had broken down in the parking lot of an Escanaba Big Boy restaurant the night of the murder.

"Beth Stier's testimony would have been cumulative to that testimony," Newman wrote.

Newman concluded: "There is nothing that qualifies as new information supporting the factual innocence claim."

Syed said if the standard used in the Kensu case applies to future innocence claims, "then you're not going to be letting too many innocent people out of prison."

Syed added that the CIU should have taken a "holistic" view of the case.

"Courts often take a narrow view of what's allowed as evidence, but when there's an obvious wrongful conviction, as there is with this case, the whole point of having an integrity unit is to reach cases the courts can't reach," he said.

"I can't figure out why they're splitting hairs like this."

Kensu's advocates say there's overwhelming evidence that he's innocent of the Nov. 5, 1986, shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's fiancé, 20-year-old Scott Macklem, in the parking lot of St. Clair Community College in Port Huron.

Witnesses said they saw Kensu more than 400 miles away in the Upper Peninsula shortly before the murder, but St. Clair County prosecutors argued he could have chartered an airplane to get to the crime scene in time.

No evidence that Kensu had chartered an airplane was ever presented to corroborate what critics call the "flying carpet theory."

A jailhouse informant, Phillip Joplin, claimed during the trial that Kensu had confessed to the murder while they shared a cell. But the informant later recanted and said he'd been given a secret deal by prosecutors in exchange for fingering Kensu for the killings.

Kensu's court-appointed attorney David Dean, who is deceased, was addicted to cocaine during the trial, and in 2001, was disbarred for his drug use.

Kensu, who changed his name from Fredrick Freeman after converting to Buddhism, was convicted of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison and has served 36 years.

In 2010, U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood ordered a new trial based on misconduct by former St. Clair County Prosecutor Robert Cleland, who is now a federal judge.

But the U.S. Court of Appeals court overturned Hood's decision, ruling that Kensu had filed the appeal too late.

"Kensu could not have committed and did not in fact commit the crime for which the state is taking away the entire rest of his life," Levin, Tlaib and Chang said in their written statement. "And the continued resistance to this fact ... by current and former local law enforcement officials does nothing to change the fact itself."

The three lawmakers ended their statement by asking Whitmer to grant clemency to Kensu.

Syed said a second petition to Whitmer is under consideration.

"We're still trying to decide what we're going to do," Syed said.

Emails to Whitmer's office were not returned.

Whitmer in 2020 granted clemency to four prisoners, including the state's longest-serving nonviolent offender. All four inmates had been convicted of drug offenses.

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm in 2007 rejected Kensu's request for clemency, based on the recommendation of the Parole Board that the petition be denied because Kensu did not show remorse for the killing.

Kensu argued it was impossible for him to regret something he didn't do.

What is 'new evidence?'

David Sanders, vice president of Proving Innocence, a nonprofit that has worked on Kensu's case for years, said he asked Frankel two years ago for clarification on the CIU's definition of new evidence.

According to an Aug. 11, 2020, email provided by Sanders, Frankel replied: “Evidence which was not presented to the jury (though it might have been known at the time of trial) may be considered ‘new evidence’ for CIU purposes.

"Also, any evidence which illustrates that a person is innocent of the offense will be considered by the unit," Frankel wrote. "This would include police or prosecutor misconduct where that misconduct implicates a person’s factual innocence.”

In her letter to Syed, Newman wrote: "The AG guidelines mandate there must be new evidence supporting factual innocence. New evidence means evidence not at all considered at trial, or during post-conviction appeals."

That language is repeated on the state's website, which states: "new evidence or information must not have been raised during post-conviction appeals."

Sanders provided a copy of an earlier copy of the AG's review application, which states: "A claim of 'factual innocence' must be supported by new evidence that was not known to the judge or jury which returned the verdict of guilty against the defendant."

Sanders said: "There's no mention of post-conviction appeals; they just added that after the fact. It's ridiculous."

The criteria for the Wayne County Prosecutors Conviction Integrity Unit make no mention of post-conviction hearings.

"For the CIU to recommend that the conviction be overturned, the investigation must lead to the discovery of new evidence that was not considered by the trier of fact (i.e., judge or jury) during the proceedings that led to conviction," the Wayne County website says.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's CIU website says it allows "newly discovered evidence found after trial and not previously litigated by a court."

Oakland County prosecutors did not return an email seeking clarification on whether their CIU criteria disqualify applicants with new evidence that was heard during post-conviction appeals.

The New York-based Innocence Project does not mention post-conviction appeals in its 2015 "Conviction Integrity Unit Best Practices" guidelines.

Conviction integrity units should require "clear and convincing evidence of actual innocence for constitutional claim of 'actual innocence,'" the guidelines say. "State standard for newly discovered evidence of innocence — usually reasonable probability of a different outcome."

Politics and money?

When Nessel announced the CIU's opening in April 2019, she said she modeled it after the Wayne County unit.

But Syed pointed out that there's a crucial distinction between the two units.

"With a local prosecutor, they're already on board," he said. "The AG's office has to convince the local prosecutor (that there was a wrongful conviction), but if they refuse, the AG is the chief law enforcement agency of the state. It would take a big person to do it, but the AG could go against a local prosecutor.

"The AG's CIU is founded on the premise that if push comes to shove, the AG can take charge of any case," he said. "Local prosecutors would be offended by that, and it might result in litigation, and it's never been tested. But they're under the belief that they have that power."

Nessel's press release announcing the CIU said: "In cases where further review is merited, the unit will work in tandem with county prosecutors, law enforcement, defense attorneys and innocence clinics.

"... once a determination is made that a claimant convicted of a state crime in Michigan is actually innocent, Nessel, in her role as the top law enforcement officer in Michigan, will take the appropriate remedial action, which may include vacating the claimant’s conviction(s) and dismissing the charge(s) against them," the release said.

Nessel's office did not reply to an email asking which cases would entail her office vacating a conviction, or under what powers such action could be taken.

In the three previous exonerations involving Nessel's unit, circuit judges vacated the defendants' convictions.

"Most prosecutors would be happy to step aside if the AG came to them with evidence of a wrongful conviction, but this case is unique," Syed said. "St. Clair County (prosecutors) would never step aside."

A phone call to St. Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wendling's office was not returned.

"The St. Clair County prosecutor is from a different political party as Nessel, and maybe all that is on the table," Syed said. "But all the AG ever actually said was 'you don't have new evidence.'"

Sanders said Nessel has an obligation to do more than have her investigator release a letter disqualifying Kensu.

"She could use the influence of her office to petition the governor for clemency," he said. "She could join in the motions (seeking to exonerate Temujin). But she hasn't done that."

Kensu said he's convinced politics and money are keeping him in prison.

"They're worried about how much money they'd have to pay me in a lawsuit if they admitted I was innocent," he said. "They see how much money is being paid out in these wrongful conviction suits, and there is no worse wrongful conviction than mine.

"If they're worried about a lawsuit, Whitmer could just say 'this guy has spent enough time in prison' and grant clemency without mentioning my innocence or guilt."

"Whatever happens, I'm not going to just roll over," he said. "I'm going to keep fighting."

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN