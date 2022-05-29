More than 100 tornadoes confirmed across Michigan in the last decade

In the last 10 years, there have been more than 100 tornadoes across the state of Michigan, but only one other recorded was as severe as the storm that tore through Otsego County this month.

2012

The last time Michigan recorded an EF-3 tornado, one with similar wind speeds to the one that struck Gaylord May 20, was in 2012, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's storm events database.

The storm touched down near Dexter on March 15 of that year, according to a report on the storm from the National Weather Service. It is rare for such a storm in March, the report notes, but the EF-3 tornado, with winds estimated as high as 140 miles per hour, was one of three produced by that storm.

It destroyed one home, while another "had only interior rooms left standing," the report continues. At least 200 homes across the area had at least some damage.

There were five other tornadoes that year — three EF-1s and one each EF-0 and EF-2.

2013

In 2013, there were 12 tornadoes. Six formed on May 28, across Genesee and Shiawassee counties. The strongest one that day was an EF-2 that went through both counties, reaching up to 130 miles per hour.

Four of the year's tornadoes formed on Nov. 17 and spread across the state. The strongest, an EF-1 with winds up to 110 miles per hour, hit Cass County.

"An unusual November severe weather outbreak — including an extremely rare tornado — impacted northern Michigan," the National Weather Service noted in its storm survey from the day. "Thunderstorms ignited along and ahead of a strong cold front that crossed the region."

2014

Six of the 13 tornadoes in 2014 were EF-0, meaning they had three-second gusts between 65 and 85 miles per hour, while the other seven were EF-1s, with gusts between 86 and 110 miles per hour.

Many formed during the summer months, including a cluster on July 6 that hurt six people. An additional four tornadoes touched down in September, including a cluster of three on Sept. 1.

2015

There were 14 confirmed tornadoes in 2015, injuring seven people across the state.

Included in that number was a confirmed EF-2 in Tuscola County that formed as part of a storm that produced several other tornadoes overnight between June 22-23.

Five minor injuries were recorded that same day in a different cluster of storms on the western side of the state.

2016

Across the state, 16 tornadoes touched down in 2016. That includes two tornadoes, both EF-1s, that hit western Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula.

Six of those tornadoes moved through the western part of the state later that year on Aug. 20, including one that touched down in Grand Rapids.

In total, nine of the tornadoes in 2016 were EF-1s, with the rest recorded as EF-0.

2017

Only nine tornadoes were confirmed in 2017, according to NOAA's database.

Four, each an EF-1, came through in February. The maximum estimated wind speed was 110 miles per hour, damaging many homes and uprooting dozens of trees.

Another EF-1 tornado tore through Kent and Ionia counties, damaging several trees.

2018

Of 15 confirmed tornadoes recorded in 2018, five were EF-1s and the rest were EF-0s.

The most damaging were recorded on Sept. 25 in Monroe and Wayne counties. The tornadoes blew out windows, uprooted trees and caused more than $1 million in property damage, according to storm surveys from the National Weather Service.

2019

Officials confirmed eight tornadoes in Michigan in 2019, including four that touched down on March 14.

Of those four, one was an EF-2 that hit near Vernon in Shiawassee County and caused nearly $10 million in damage, according to the storm survey. It carried some debris seven miles across the county.

"One roof was completely taken off, a second story wall collapsed, and numerous homes with wall damage," the report notes, in addition to snapping several trees.

The other tornadoes recorded that year were all EF-0s.

2020

There were only three confirmed tornadoes in 2020, according to NOAA, all in August and all in the Upper Peninsula.

Two of those reached EF-1 speeds, according to the reports. One, near Crystal Falls in Iron County near the Wisconsin border, snapped "at least 50 to 100 healthy softwood and hardwood trees."

The other was only two minutes long but dropped trees on one home, causing an estimated $150,000 in damage.

2021

The most active tornado year of the last decade, 2021, had 18 confirmed tornadoes beginning in April and going as late as October.

The strongest was an EF-2 with winds up to 120 miles per hour in Huron County that formed as part of the June storms that caused flooding and other damage in much of south Michigan last year. It damaged six homes, including three where the roof came off completely. It ended in Lake Huron, but not before causing nearly $2 million in damage.

The other tornadoes in the state were 10 EF-0s and seven EF-1s.

2022

The tornado near Gaylord is believed to be the first confirmed one in the state in 2022. It does not yet appear in NOAA's storm events database.

