Four Sears Hometown stores in Michigan to close

Four Sears Hometown stores have announced permanent shutdowns in Michigan this month with closeout sales, leaving the storied retail name all but absent from the state.

Stores in Escanaba, Houghton, Ionia and Sault Ste. Marie posted on their Facebook sites about the closings, which come less than a year after Michigan's last Sears department store, in Westland, closed in June 2021.

Sears Hometown stores are smaller, locally operated outlets that sell appliances, tools, and law and garden equipment. Stores in Caro and Fenton remain open.

Up to 70% off merchandise ended at the Houghton store earlier this month while Escanaba and Ionia sales started on May 13. The Ionia store indicated it was "closing our doors for good," according to posts online. The liquidation sale at the Sault Ste. Marie location started May 27, according to a post on the store's Facebook page.

Sears' parent company Transformco did not announce the closings, which are among dozens at stores across the country, and representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Transformco, which also owns Kmart, earlier this year announced store closures in Florida. Kmart is down to three stores in New Jersey. The last Kmart in Michigan, in Marshall, closed in November.

The company closed Sears' Chicago corporate headquarters earlier this year. The troubled retailer, once among the largest in the world, sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018 with billions of dollars in debt.

Transformco, an entity controlled by former Sears CEO and its largest shareholder, Edward Lampert, purchased the retailer and 425 stores in a 2019 bankruptcy auction.

Since then, Sears has continued to reduce its retail footprint, shuttering hundreds of stores, and closed its last full-service Illinois department store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on Nov. 14.

According to Forbes, 100 Sears stores were open at the end of 2020.

