State police seek family who scammed and assaulted donors

The Detroit News

Michigan State Police in northern Michigan are asking the public for tips to find scammers who they say are "begging for money at local gas stations" and who assaulted someone who confronted them.

The family says they need money for food for the children and for gas, police says, and they offer fake jewelry in return for a donation. Someone in Petoskey who donated money but then saw that neither food nor gas was purchased followed them to another gas station and confronted them, police say, and was assaulted.

The subjects then fled in a rental vehicle, a red 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, police said, with Illinois license plate FB 94 576. Anyone who sees the SUV or sees suspicious people asking for money should dial 911 or call the MSP Gaylor post at (939) 732-2778.