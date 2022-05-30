Warm temps bring on summer, but breezy conditions raise swimming risks

The Detroit News

Temperatures will soar Monday and Tuesday, but conditions for swimming along Lake Michigan will be dangerous.

The National Weather Service said high waves are expected to create hazardous swim conditions, mainly north of Grand Haven State Park, where 3 to 5 foot waves are predicted. Additionally, the water temperature remains in the 40s and low 50s, raising the risk of hypothermia after a short time in the water.

It is feeling like summer across lower Michigan, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degree from west to mid-Michigan to the southeast. South winds of 15 to 25 mph will keep things breezy and higher wind gusts are expected, especially in the Pentwater and Ludington areas where winds will gust towards 40 mph at times.

The winds will create high waves in the lakeshore areas of Muskegon, Oceana, and Mason counties.

While the heat continues Tuesday, boosting temperatures into the 90s across lower Michigan, a "low pressure system will then drag a cold front through Michigan Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning bringing increasing precipitation chances from northwest to southeast."

Thunderstorms will be possible and, while not expected to be severe, could include hail.

But the end of the week, according to the weather service, promises sunny skies with seasonable temperatures: "Once front pushes further east, expect a return to the 70s for daytime highs through the end of the work week with drier conditions as high pressure builds into the Great Lakes."