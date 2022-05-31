'Hotels are not homes,' evicted tenants say as federal aid expires

Around 25 evicted tenants and supporters from Detroit Eviction Defense demanded action on affordable housing Tuesday in front of City Hall as some residents are poised to have federal aid for hotels they are living in end.

More than 275 Detroit households have used federal aid given to the city of Detroit through the federal American Rescue Plan to pay for hotels following eviction, said Dan Austin, spokesman for the Detroit Department of Planning and Development. To date, 88 families are living in hotels, supported by this aid.

"We're just out here fighting for the right to have a place to stay," said Jai Kiser, who was evicted from her home in April and has since been living in a hotel. "We don't want apologies, we want action."

Several tenants, many of whom are Black women, had previously been informed that the aid would be cut off on June 1, although the city has until June 30 to spend all of the funds. Of the 88 households, 40 have recently had their end date of June 1 extended to June 30 and the remaining 48 already had later end dates, Austin told The Detroit News.

"This is obviously attempted as a last stop measure to prevent someone from being homeless," said Joe McGuire, an attorney and organizer with the Detroit Eviction Defense.

The protesters called on city officials for help finding affordable housing before the aid paying for their current housing expires. Each tenant has been assigned a housing case manager. But when tenants are forced to move out of the hotels, they are being directed to Julie Schneider, director of the city's Department of Housing and Revitalization and local homeless shelters.

"The intention, it seems, was that these people would be put in hotel rooms, but then get counseling through nonprofits and help finding an affordable place," McGuire said. "A lot of the people that we've talked to have not gotten that counseling."

Just over half of Detroit's residents are renters and 80% of them are low-income, according to city estimates.

The tenants facing an end to their hotel stays spoke out during last week's City Council session, where they were informed of the June 30 deadline by Schneider. Their issue was then directed to the council's Public Health and Safety Committee.

Angela Whitfield-Calloway, a City Council member who represents District 2, said the situation was upsetting since the council was only made aware last week of the issue.

“This is an emergency of this city,” Whitfield-Calloway said at the meeting. “We’re talking about African American women, some with children. You can’t line-item all of this. This is a real issue and, as council members, we should have been made aware of this issue.

McGuire said all of the tenants working with Detroit Eviction Defense got extensions on their hotel stays through June 30. However, many other tenants staying in the hotels have not been informed of the possible extension and have continuously been misinformed by the city and nonprofits in the hopes that they would evict themselves, he said.

"Nobody wants to live in hotel rooms. If these people are there, it's because they have nowhere else to go," McGuire said. "What they need is real hands-on counseling to help them find affordable housing."

Treva Copeland, who has been living in a hotel, said she has been relying on federal assistance since November and was previously unaware of the extension. Copeland said she has been "forced into survival mode" while living in the hotel and trying to take care of her son.

"I've been looking for housing since November of last year," Copeland said. "I heard that the people at the location I'm at had gotten a 30-day extension and I was shocked."

The situation was a familiar one for Copeland, who claimed that landlords would rather let houses rot than accept less than $1,500 in monthly rent.

"You can't just sit up there and leave houses empty while there's people sleeping in the street," Copeland said.

Kiser claims she was unlawfully evicted in April after being informed by a judge that she had until May to move out. She said the city should use more homes in its land bank as affordable housing.

"There's so many land bank houses and so many condemned buildings," Kiser said. "I've never seen a city where the city owns so much and the people are still hurting so bad."

McGuire said a main goal of the protest was to call on city officials to dedicate the resources they already have to provide the hotel tenants with more permanent, affordable housing.

"What we're here to do is bring the people that are directly affected by this to the city to demand answers and to raise awareness that of the fact that the city does have the money and the ability to do something about this," McGuire said.

Most hotel tenants do not have plans for housing after June 30, and demanded the city provide them with the help and resources they need.

"Life is way harder in the hotel and it only gets harder in the shelter," Kiser said. "How are you supposed to pick yourself off the ground if you're being pushed back every chance you get?"

Staff Writer Sarah Rahal contributed.

hmackay@detroitnews.com