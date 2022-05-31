Meet Michigan's 2022 Older Adult of the Year award recipients

Detroiter Dorothy Duiguid and Gaylord resident Dona Wishart have been named older adults of the year by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The two women stood out for their advocacy efforts within their respective communities, said Farah Hanley, chief deputy director for health at the Michigan Department of Health.

“It is important that we work together to ensure older adults in Michigan have the information, programs and services they need to thrive, and that they are treated with the dignity they deserve,” Hanley said.

As a longtime Detroit resident and active community member, Duiguid's service and advocacy during the COVID-19 pandemic were highlighted. When a safe return to in-person activities became possible, she began planning events for seniors in Metro Detroit, renting a room for them at her church.

"I love working with my seniors," Duiguid said. "I serve them catered meals, and then we play Keno for wrapped gifts, not for money."

Duiguid also served on the board of directors for CSI Support and Development, a nonprofit working to help senior citizens find affordable housing. After moving into their Dearborn Heights co-op over 20 years ago she has helped many seniors find affordable living options through the organization.

"Two weeks after I moved in that building, I was working in the office," Duiguid said. "Three months later, I was education chair and then a year later, I was on the board of directors."

Wishart works full time as the executive director of the Otsego County Commission on Aging and has served as a chair and member of the Michigan Commission on Services to the Aging under four Governors. She has also been chair of the caregiving committee for the White House Conference on Aging in Michigan and executive vice president of the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Michigan chapter.

"It has been very satisfying in my career in services for the aging to develop and operationalize innovative programs and services in my community of Gaylord," Wishart said. "It was extremely meaningful to lend my voice for persons with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia, advocating for funding, programs and services in Lansing and Washington DC."

Wishart told The Detroit News that the best part of her career has been the clients, families and caregivers she has met and worked with.

"The award, unexpected, reinforces my belief and feelings that all of us who are aging every day need to maximize our opportunities and life's adventures," she said.

The older adult of the year award, previously known as the senior citizen of the year award, has been a Michigan tradition since 1974. The awards were presented on Older Michiganians Day, an event organized by the Area Agencies on Aging Association of Michigan. The event took place on May 11 and over 70 people traveled to Lansing to advocate for the needs of seniors in Michigan.

Wishart said she has recently been advocating for better wages, benefits, training and retention of direct care workers and plans on expanding "age-tech" programs.

