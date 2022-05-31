Ohio man drowns in Devil's Lake on Memorial Day weekend trip

An Ohio man drowned Sunday in a Lenawee County lake while on a Memorial Day weekend trip with family, police said.

Thomas O'Leary, 39 of Sylvania, Ohio, was about to go tubing with his daughter before they both fell off the tube and into Devil's Lake in Manitou Beach near the Ohio border, according to a press release from the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.

O'Leary never came back to the surface, police said, but his child was not injured.

Police were to dispatched to the lake shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, the office said, and the man's body was found just after 5 p.m. the next day.

Alcohol was not a factor in the incident, police said, and all children were wearing life vests while the man was not.

O'Leary's family were on the trip with another family and rented a cottage on the lake, the release said.

The dive team was assisted by Michigan State Police, the Toledo, Addison and Somerset fire departments and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi