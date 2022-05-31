Toledo man drowns at Milan Beach in Monroe County

A 45-year-old Toledo man drowned Monday at Milan Beach in Milan Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call at 6:24 p.m. Monday reporting that a 45-year-old Toledo resident had been missing for two hours, the sheriff's office said.

Family members told deputies the man had been in the water and they didn't know his location.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team searched the water for the man and "not long thereafter" recovered his body, officials said, and he was pronounced dead.

According to its website, Milan Beach at 16339 Cone Road is a privately owned beach resort. The beach is open to the public through a free membership program.

Deputies Cody Carena and Shawna Hester of the Uniformed Services Division are continuing the investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Milan Township Fire Department, Dundee Township Fire Department, Dundee Police Department, Monroe Community Ambulance and a Sheriff's Office chaplain.