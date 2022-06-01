Inclusion, amenities key to attracting, retaining talent, says mega-developer Ross

Attracting and retaining Michigan talent means offering inclusive spaces with amenities for all, said Stephen Ross, chairman and founder of Related Companies.

And the anchor for such development, Ross said, will be the Detroit Innovation Center that his Related Companies has planned for downtown Detroit with Olympia Development of Michigan and the University of Michigan.

“It was really exciting for me to do something so impactful and to come back to Michigan to do what I think is probably the most challenging project I've ever faced,” Ross said during a panel discussion on talent development Wednesday at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island.

Joining Ross on the panel were Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Keith Bradford, president of Olympia Development of Michigan and the District Detroit, and Andrew Cantor, executive vice president of development for Related Companies. Mike Tirico host of NBC Sports moderated the panel.

The discussion comes less than a week after Olympia Development and Related Companies released a new set of renderings of amenities surrounding the $250 million Detroit Center for Innovation, known as DCI, announced in December. The development around the UM campus will include retail, a hotel, residential buildings as well as new parks.

The center will support students pursuing numerous fields including engineering, computer science, information science, business and law as well as aspiring entrepreneurs. The goal is also to create jobs and to bring new corporations to Michigan.

“We've spoken to a lot of corporations,” Ross said Wednesday. “They’re all excited. I think there’s a lot of challenges ahead. This is not a slam dunk. I can tell you that. But I think it's something that, you know, we have the team and the experience to make it work and we have a good partner that had the foresight to acquire the land and work together in really creating something special for Detroit.”

Gilchrist said DCI will serve as an anchor to draw people to live in Detroit. The development sits within the Ilitch-owned District Detroit, which includes Little Caesars Arena, Fox Theatre and Comerica Park.

“This is about creating a comprehensive living experience where every person in Detroit who interacts with Detroit, every person in the state of Michigan or those who want to come to Michigan, they can see a place for themselves,” he said. “They can get an amazing educational experience. They can get an unforgettable entertainment experience.

"They can have a residential experience that is fully dignified and fully accessible. I think the components that are coming together for this particular development, the reasons it’s extraordinary is because I think that Detroit, Michigan, is a very unique place in the country that can pull all of this off at the same time in the same place.”

Comparing the Detroit area to Nashville and Austin, Cantor said it measures up pretty well when it comes to talent, such as the engineering pipeline. Other advantages include less competition among employers and diversity among its talent pool.

“They're looking for new markets,” Cantor said of employers. “I also think there's an element right now where companies are expected to do more and want to do more in terms of having a positive social impact and hiring a more and increasingly diverse talent pool. That actually is something that in Detroit is a huge advantage and something that in every conversation that we have with prospective tenants, they tell us that is one of the big draws for them.”

Bradford said there have been more than 200 meetings with stakeholders in the area. He said he expects the DCI to result in more employment opportunities as well as economic inclusion.

“We want to make sure that the residents of Detroit and the small businesses in Detroit, the minority business in Detroit, have a place at home within the district,” Bradford said. “So we think we have the right ideas, but we need to listen first.”

