Storm knocks out power to 23,000 DTE customers

More than 23,000 DTE customers were without power Wednesday after thunderstorms pushed through Metro Detroit earlier.

Power outages were heaviest in Garden City, Dearborn Heights and west Detroit, according to a DTE outage map Wednesday evening.

The utility company said 1,259 crews were working to restore power Wednesday night.

Consumers Energy said 169 customers were affected by 15 outages; it had 27 crews in the field, the company reported on its outage map online.

Powerful thunderstorms and winds swept across Livonia and other Metro Detroit communities starting around 12:45 p.m., causing large trees to blow over or snap, some falling on homes and cars and blocking streets.

Wind gusts as high as 68 mph in Grosse Pointe were reported. In Detroit, gusts reached 51 mph.; Romulus reported 57 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

