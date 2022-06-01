Tom Gores, Pistons players, staff make big commitment to Rouge Park

Tom Gores, owner of the Detroit Pistons and CEO of Platinum Equity, plans to build a $20 million community center in Rouge Park, he announced Wednesday.

The multi-use facility will be 25,000 square feet and will be located next to Brennan pool, which will also be renovated. The project is set to be completed by 2024.

“The facility itself will be the best of its kind and provide residents with a safe space to learn, play and grow,” Gores said. “But more than just a building, we will create a hub that brings together people from the neighborhood and throughout the city who want to make a difference in this community.”

Pistons players and staff worked together to increase the team's social justice impact and identify areas of focus within the community, including education, mentorship, vocational services, life skills, financial literacy, emotional intelligence for youth and food insecurity.

“We solicited ideas from everyone in the organization: players, coaches, executives, salespeople, support staff," Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey said. "That makes this a powerful effort."

After several visits to community organizations and other facilities in Detroit, it was decided that a community center was the best way to address multiple areas of focus.

“We have a lot of life experience dealing with issues of social justice and we have a lot of ideas about how to drive change," Pistons forward Jerami Grant said.

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart said community centers played an important role in his childhood and helped introduce him to basketball.

“For me growing up, community centers provided a safe space because after school I always had something to do,” Stewart said. "They can also give adults who have to work peace of mind knowing their kids are in a safe environment, learning or getting better or just having fun.”

The Cody-Rouge district on the city's west side, with over 24,000 residents in a 1.5-mile radius, is currently the only one in Detroit without an indoor community center and generally lacks indoor recreation spaces.

"The residents of Cody-Rouge will have a new first-class indoor facility providing a wide range of activity and engagement space," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "The new facility and Brennan Pool enhancements will make this community center one of the finest in Detroit and the region.”

Both Pistons representatives and city officials will elicit feedback and input on the community center plans from district 7 residents at community meetings. Gores added that this is the first of many initiatives the Gores Family Foundation will take part in.

As part of the initiative's second phase, a structure will enclose one of the Brennan pools, allowing for year-round swimming. That phase does not have an expected completion date.

hmackay@detroitnews.com