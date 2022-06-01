Cause of Traffic Jam & Snug fire still undetermined, nothing suspicious uncovered

The Detroit Fire Department's ongoing investigation into last week's Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant fire has yet to determine what caused the blaze, though nothing suspicious has been found to date, said James Harris, chief of community relations.

Harris said the restaurant suffered "extensive damage," creating a lot of debris for the department to sift through, so he was unable to provide an expected completion date for the investigation.

"We want to make sure it's thorough and precise," Harris said.

Harris also said damage to neighboring businesses was limited thanks to firewalls separating them from Traffic Jam & Snug and the speed with which the department responded.

The fire rekindled around 6 a.m. Tuesday but was quickly put out.

Harris said he does not expect flareups to continue to be a problem.

Traffic Jam & Snug, a Midtown staple, caught fire in the early hours Friday and was all but destroyed in a few hours before first responders could extinguish the blaze. No civilians or firefighters were injured, the Fire Department reported Friday.

Customers and employees mourned the restaurant and microbrewery, as owner Scott Lowell dealt with the events from the Poland-Ukraine boarder where he was on a humanitarian mission.

