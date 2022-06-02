12-hour standoff at Ypsilanti Twp. complex ends with man's death

The Detroit News

An Ypsilanti Township man, 37, is dead after a more than 12-hour standoff with police at an apartment complex off Grove Road in the township, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said.

The complex on Laurel Bay Drive was evacuated Wednesday night, authorities said in a Facebook post, after the man fired shots at his girlfriend and a friend who was helping her move out. Neither was injured, but the man retreated to the apartment when deputies arrived and would not leave.

Police say after hours of negotiations, the man stopped communicating with police. After waiting several hours, police entered the apartment to find the man had died by suicide.

Authorities said it may be some time before all residents can return to the complex as police finish the investigation into the incident.