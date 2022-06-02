Business leaders focus on ways to make Michigan more competitive

When Intel announced plans earlier this year to invest $20 billion to open two chip factories in Columbus, Ohio, where Huntington Bank is headquartered, Sandy Pierce, a local Huntington executive, wondered: why not Michigan?

“It's not the weather,” she said. “What are they doing that Michigan isn’t?”

That prompted Pierce to suggest a discussion this week on how to make Michigan more competitive during the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island. She sat on one of two panels during the Thursday discussion.

Among the reasons Columbus attracted Intel, Pierce said, was the 926 acres assembled by a private entity, as well as access to reliable power, water and wastewater capacity. Pierce also said Ohio colleges committed to providing graduates to Intel.

Other factors included tax incentives and “the cohesiveness in that state regardless of your party affiliation,” Pierce said. “The private and public partnerships.”

Pierce was joined by Awenate Cobbina, chief executive officer of Bedrock Manufacturing Company and chairman of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Executive Committee; Maureen Krauss, president and chief executive officer of the Detroit Regional Partnership, and Dug Song, chief strategy officer of Cisco Secure and co-founder of Duo Security. Paul W. Smith, a talk show host for WJR 760 AM, moderated the panel.

Cobbina said the MEDC has done some things right and has new leadership with CEO Quentin Messer Jr., who was appointed in May 2021.

“I believe that the MEDC has really been able to find their sweet spot with getting big projects and getting small projects as well,” Cobbina said. “Small businesses have been a focus since the beginning of the pandemic and that will continue as well. As Sandy mentioned, there are also things that not just the MEDC but we as a state can do better, both private, public, governmental, nonprofit, and it starts really with a clear vision … We want jobs, we want great lives, but we have to be able to first articulate the vision, develop a strategy that involves education and economic development. “

Cobbina said the strategy involving education includes pre-K to 12th grade, university and workforce development.

“Then looking at some of the things Sandy said about speed, making sure that we have all the players at the table developing tactics and not just government, but including government, because those of you that have been coming to this conference for many years will realize there's been versions of this conversation for decades. And so we need to pick now as the moment where we're going to show resolve to solve these issues.”

Krauss said Detroit is no longer a negative talking point in conversation with businesses, but one thing that does come up is the case that began in 2020 about a kidnapping plot targeting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Jurors in April acquitted two accused plotters of criminal charges and deadlocked on two alleged ringleaders.

“You're meeting with a company that wants to invest millions in your state and the first question is, do you really want to kill your governor in Michigan?” Krauss said. “How in the world do you start a business conversation with that? ... We have to learn those lessons and listen to what others think of us and look at other examples and move forward from there.”

Sandy K. Baruah, president and chief executive officer of the Detroit Regional Chamber, said the state has a long way to go. He was on the second panel with Messer, who is the president and chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund; Tina Freese Decker, president and chief executive officer of BHSH System, and Howard Ungerleider, president and chief financial officer of Dow Inc.

“Where is our common shared vision of where our economy is going, what our industry needs, and how are we mapping to that?” he said. “How are we mapping the skills of tomorrow? ... How do we ensure that we make the state more attractive for, especially young, talented people, and how do we then communicate that to people? And then finally the sense of urgency … Whatever we need to do, we need to do something robustly. We need to do something big and we need to do it quickly and it needs to be in a bipartisan way.”

Decker said it’s important for the state to think about innovation when attracting talent. She said BHSH System, for example, is focused on improving the mental well-being of its staff. It is also investing in the nursing field through a partnership with Grand Valley State University that will expand the pipeline of nurses by 500 over the next six years.

“It took a little give-and-take on both parties, but we came up with a really innovative approach and we actually hope that many others copy it because we think it will be really good to expand the pipeline, not just for nursing, but we could do it for other areas,” she said.

Ungerleider, in addition to his role at Dow, chairs Business Leaders for Michigan, which released its “Compete to Win” plan earlier this year.

“And it really says we need to focus on for things to be a top 10 state,” he said. “We need to do better by our kids. We need to invest in our people. We need to help reinforce and be supportive of Quentin and the MEDC and really advanced economic development and we've got to get the basics right.

Ungerleider said the state is playing catch-up. If Michigan becomes a top 10 state, it would have 350,000 more jobs and the average household would have an additional $11,500 in income, he said.

“Twelve to fifteen years ago, Michigan was a bottom 10 state across almost every dimension,” he said. “Today, you know, we are middle of the pack. So we have caught up. And we should be very proud of all the work that the governors and the legislature and the business community and all of us, frankly, as citizens have done together to get us to the middle of the pack. That Compete to Win plan and those four bullet points really will get us to become a top 10 state.”

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN