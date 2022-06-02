Monroe man, 43, killed in motorcycle collision with semi

The Detroit News

A Monroe man, 43, was killed Wednesday night when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a tractor-trailer in Ash Township.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Hamza Mohamed was in the left lane of Telegraph north of Interstate 275 just before 10 p.m. when a semi exiting the freeway pulled into the southbound lanes of Telegraph, into the path of Mohamed's 2012 Kawasaki EX650 motorcycle. Mohamed braked to avoid the semi but hit the left reaof the trailer, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, authorities said. The semi driver, Michael Russell, 58, of Flint, was not injured.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said, but it is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's Traffic Services Division at (734) 240-7560.