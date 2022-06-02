St. Clair Shores man arrested in Ohio after standoff with police

A St. Clair Shores man was arrested at a Ohio hotel late Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff with police who said he was holding his estranged wife captive in an "armed barricade" incident.

Police had been searching for the man, 52-year-old Gabriel Charles Wagner, since 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, when a 47-year-old man from East China called 911 to report he had been seriously injured by Wagner, who then forced his estranged wife into a Honda Accord and fled.

By 10 a.m. Wednesday, police learned Wagner was in an Ohio hotel room near Interstate 75, according to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. Findlay Police Department officers went to the scene, about an hour south of Toledo, to "negotiate a peaceful ending," while St. Clair County detectives obtained arrest warrants for Wagner for charges of false imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and aggravated domestic violence.

Wagner released the woman to authorities at 9 p.m. Wednesday. She was hospitalized for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Wagner an hour later. He was unharmed and sent to Hancock County Jail in Ohio. He may be charged in Ohio courts as well as Michigan.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com