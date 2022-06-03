Flint man arrested outside U.S. Capitol with fake badge, body armor and high-capacity magazines

Washington — Police said they arrested a Michigan man outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning after he was found with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor, high capacity magazines and other ammunition.

U.S. Capitol Police said they arrested Jerome Felipe, 53, of Flint outside the Capitol after he presented officers with a fake badge that said "Department of the INTERPOL" on it.

Felipe, who is a retired New York police officer, also made a statement that he was a criminal investigator with the agency, according to police.

A Capitol police officer began talking to Felipe just before 5 a.m. after they found he had parked his 2017 Dodge Charger near the Peace Circle, which is located on the west side of the Capitol.

Officers searched the Charger and found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high-capacity magazines and other ammunition in the car but no "real" guns, according to police.

Felipe faces charges for unlawful possession of high capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition. Investigators said they are working to learn the reason Felipe was parked near the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police also arrested another Michigan man, Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball Township, outside the Capitol in October following reports of a suspicious vehicle.

