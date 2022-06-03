Michigan traffic fatalities in 2021 reach a 16-year high, agency says

More than 1,130 people were killed on Michigan roads in 2021, the highest number in 16 years, state police officials said Friday.

The number of 1,131 traffic fatalities in Michigan last year is the most in the state since 2005 when it recorded 1,129 deaths, they said. Last year's total is also a four percent jump from 1,083 deaths in 2020.

Crashes and traffic-related injuries also rose last year, according to recent data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center.

Michigan recorded 282,640 crashes in 2021, up more than 15% from 245,432 in 2020, the data said.

Meanwhile, there were 71,246 injuries from traffic crashes on state roads in 2021, a 16.8% increase from 60,986 in 2020.

"Unfortunately, there was a steady rise in traffic crashes and injuries during 2021, and we are determined to turn those numbers around and save more lives," Alicia Sledge, interim director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said in a statement Friday. "The OHSP will be coordinating high-visibility enforcement campaigns this summer focusing on impaired driving, speed and seat belt use to help reverse the trends we are seeing."

Officials also said traffic fatalities in which alcohol was involved also increased last year. The number of deaths — 357 — in those incidents for 2021 was up 9.5% from 326 in 2020. They also accounted for more than 31% of all 2021 traffic fatalities.

Last month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year — the highest number in 16 years. The 10.5% jump over 2020 numbers was the largest percentage increase since the agency started its fatality data collection system in 1975.

