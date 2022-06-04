Pilot makes emergency landing in Green Oak Twp.

The Detroit News

A 75-year-old pilot made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 23 in Green Oak Township Saturday morning — and both the pilot and drivers on the freeway came away unhurt, according to Green Oak Township police.

The Green Oak Township Police Department received a report around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday that a plane was making an emergency landing on the highway between Silver Lake Road and Lee Road due to engine failure. The incident immediately caused a traffic backup.

Police said the plane experienced engine failure on a previous occasion but the pilot was able to land at a nearby airport.

The pilot, who lives in Plymouth, Mich., was flying a 1946 single-engine plane, according to police. The pilot's name was not released, but he was described as a former U.S. Marine who remained "very calm and collected," police said.

The plane was towed to a Michigan Department of Transportation garage, according to a tweet from the Michigan State Police.

Green Oak Township police were assisted by multiple agencies including, the Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, Hamburg Township Police Department, Michigan Department of Transportation, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Livingston County Central Dispatch.