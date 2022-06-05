In tribute to his wife, Beaumont physician fills hospital spaces with uplifting sculptures

As Beaumont radiologist Donald Conn sat at his wife Sheryl's bedside during the summer of 2020 as she underwent cancer treatments, he longed for a place to decompress and relax without leaving the hospital.

"The campus didn't have quite that spot that I was looking for," Conn, 57, said.

He said it was during her treatments that he developed a vision to create a tranquility garden.

Sheryl, 56, who was a family practitioner, died in August of 2020 before the garden could be built. But Donald moved ahead with the project and funded its construction.

"I talked it over with her before she even died, that it would be something that I would like to do," Conn said. "Her excitement to do it made it that much more special to me and my kids."

For Sheryl and Donald, Beaumont Hospital Dearborn has always been more than just a place of work. Donald and his children were all born there and both he and his wife did their residencies at the hospital, Donald said.

Donald enlisted the help of Nebraska-based sculptor Matthew Placzek, who specializes in creating art for hospitals. The project, which was recently completed, includes an outdoor tranquility garden with landscaping and benches surrounding a large butterfly sculpture by Placzek. Another outdoor courtyard running alongside the hospital's busiest hallway has also been filled with a long sculpture by Placzek, featuring waves of butterflies.

"We chose the theme of the butterfly... simply because it's an uplifting theme," Placzek said. "It's a metamorphosis theme, and a lot of people can relate to that type of artwork where it's got a joyous feel to it."

He said Sheryl would have loved the sculptures.

"I think so many people find smiles and happiness through seeing butterflies of some sort," he said. "She would be absolutely proud and thrilled."

He emphasized that this project was meant to give back to the hospital and all who work and stay there.

"I want it to be inspirational for patients, for patients' families, for the workers here, and that's that's really what my goal was," Donald said.

Placzek said Donald had chosen the locations for his sculptures, specifically the hallway, with this in mind and hopes that they transform those places.

"It's a very busy hallway, so everyone would see it, and it could be something where people can enjoy it every day of the year no matter what the season is," Placzek said. "Hopefully it has become a destination for people in the hospital, staff and patients as well."

Placzek and Conn both emphasized the connection they formed through working on the project together. Placzek said he was particularly touched by Donald Conn's story and his motivation for pursuing the project.

"It's not just someone donating some money to a hospital to create a piece," Placzek said. "He has a story behind it and he was very involved in the process, and it was, I think, a great experience for both of us."

