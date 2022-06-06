2 seriously injured after being struck by train Sunday in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor — A man and woman were seriously injured Sunday after being struck by a train on a bridge, Ann Arbor Fire Department officials said.

They said the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.

According to authorities, the man and woman were trespassing on a railroad bridge south of Mitchell Field when they were struck by a train. The field is on Fuller Road and Fuller Court.

One of the two was thrown into the Huron River and suffered critical injuries, officials said. The other sustained serious injuries and landed on the river's embankment.

Medics tended to both before they were taken to a hospital.

"This was a near double fatal incident," officials said in a statement. "We cannot stress enough, do NOT trespass on the railroad bridges or tracks. The newer Amtrak engines are very quiet and do not sound their air horns when traveling through Ann Arbor. The trains also quickly get up to 55+ mph. Pedestrians on the tracks do NOT have time to react."

