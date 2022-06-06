3 get probation for running illegal gambling operation in Flint Twp.

Lansing — Three people have been sentenced to probation for running an illegal gambling operation in Flint Township, the Michigan Gaming Control Board said Monday.

The three are: Anthony Sutton, 53, of Wilmington, N.C., Kara Schilling, 38, and Marjorie Brown, 53, both of Flint.

Sutton pleaded guilty to a gambling operations felony charge and was sentenced to a year of probation, 100 hours of community service and $1,058 in fees and costs. He also forfeited nearly $12,500 in cash to the Flint Township Police Department.

Schilling pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of maintaining a gambling house for gain. She was sentenced to a year of probation, 50 hours of community service and $1,058 in fees and costs.

Brown pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of attempting to maintain a gambling house for gain and was sentenced to six months of probation, 100 hours of community service and $985 in fees and costs.

The three were charged for their roles in operating Spin City, a former illegal gambling operation at G-3490 Miller Road in Flint Township.

Flint Township Police suspected illegal gambling at Spin City and passed on their information to investigators with the Michigan Gaming Control Board. They submitted their findings to the state Attorney General's Office, which filed charges against Sutton, Schilling and Brown in mid-2019.

Police executed a search warrant at Spin City on Feb. 27, 2019, and closed the operation after confiscating 67 computers and games.

All three defendants were sentenced to a day in jail and received credit for a day served, officials said. They also said the three are subject to random drug testing during their probation periods.

